Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $21,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,355. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

