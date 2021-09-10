Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

