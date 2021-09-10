First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Hold”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,813. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

