InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $32.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,896 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

