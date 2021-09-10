65,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,896,732. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

