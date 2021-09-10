1,017 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.62. 67,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.12 and a 200 day moving average of $395.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

