Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 12,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

