Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.41 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.40. 22,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,526. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 3.10.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

