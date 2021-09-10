Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,086.74 and approximately $98.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

