Camden National Bank Sells 240 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. 183,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.