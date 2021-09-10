Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post $3.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DMTK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,090 shares of company stock worth $832,880. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

