Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $42.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.61 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.39 billion to $166.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $178.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $176.32 billion to $180.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,035,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 133.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,304,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $8.53 on Tuesday, reaching $205.42. 75,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

