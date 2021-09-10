John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Raised by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

JHMM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,513. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

