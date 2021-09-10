Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,827 shares.The stock last traded at $132.25 and had previously closed at $130.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

