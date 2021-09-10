McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 998,068 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

