Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

