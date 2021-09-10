Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.57 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

NYSE PM opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

