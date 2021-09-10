Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

