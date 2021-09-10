Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,017.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,268,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

