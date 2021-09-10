DCC (DCCPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS: DCCPF) recently:

9/6/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

9/3/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $$86.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. DCC plc has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

