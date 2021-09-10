Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,112. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.