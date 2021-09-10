Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $18.72. Sprinklr shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 3,283 shares.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

