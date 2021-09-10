Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $365.16. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

