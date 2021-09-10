30,626 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 3.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $140,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $214.65. 43,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $200.68. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

