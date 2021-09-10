Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,993 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 1.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 96,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,626. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

