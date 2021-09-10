McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

