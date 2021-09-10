Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

MMP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

