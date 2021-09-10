Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 220,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

