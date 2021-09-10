Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.71 on Friday, reaching $272.51. 68,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.62.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.