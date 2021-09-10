Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 4.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.54. 43,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,149,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.
Several research firms have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
