Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 4.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.54. 43,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,149,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

