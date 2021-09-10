Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $39.22

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $40.89. Icosavax shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 1,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICVX. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

