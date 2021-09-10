Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Down 2.8%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 5,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,419,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

