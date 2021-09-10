SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.52

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.52 and last traded at $206.22, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

