Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,018,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $284.26. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,357. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84.

