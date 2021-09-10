Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 13,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

