StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

ROK traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $314.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,664. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

