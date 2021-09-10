Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,373,316 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

