iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $102.88. 34,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,191. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48.

