24,650 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 74,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

