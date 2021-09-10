Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.05. 88,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

