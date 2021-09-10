StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 2,438,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

