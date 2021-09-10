Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

CTLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,414. The stock has a market cap of $730.39 million, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

