NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.74 or 0.01399940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00553091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00345132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00036174 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

