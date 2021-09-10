SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $119.21. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,489. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.