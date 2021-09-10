Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 12,800 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.70. 143,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,509,421. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.55 and a 200 day moving average of $231.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

