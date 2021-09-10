Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Lam Research stock opened at $599.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

