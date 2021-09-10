Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $52,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

