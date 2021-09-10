Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

