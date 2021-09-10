American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.15.

American Tower stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.2% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

