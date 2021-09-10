Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,331 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 405.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $516.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.69. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

